Spire Wealth Management Has $18.33 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 340,238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $345.31 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.81.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

