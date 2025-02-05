Spire Wealth Management Has $921,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.