Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 1.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UJUL. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 574,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 216,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,538,000.

Shares of BATS UJUL opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.53.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

