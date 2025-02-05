Spire Wealth Management Makes New $850,000 Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DJT. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DJT stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $79.38.

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,308.70. This represents a 49.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $512,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 336,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,381.44. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,274,894. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

