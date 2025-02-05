Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,203 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Invesco LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $950,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,268.75. This represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

