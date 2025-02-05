Spire Wealth Management Purchases 6,591 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

