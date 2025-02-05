Spire Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SEPW opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

