Spire Wealth Management Sells 159 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 778.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,852.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

