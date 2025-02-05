Spire Wealth Management Sells 18,635 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 89.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.