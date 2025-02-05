Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,106 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 306.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a market cap of $805.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

