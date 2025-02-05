Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,883 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJUL. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 123.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $38,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

