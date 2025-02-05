Spire Wealth Management Sells 7,527 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 90,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 40,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 36,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,592,958.70. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

