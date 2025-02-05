Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Shares of SPR stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,996.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,275,000 after buying an additional 2,438,974 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,296,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,744.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 802,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 758,599 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,817,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 483,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 221,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.