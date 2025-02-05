Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 36,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 89,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

