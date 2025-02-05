StockNews.com Upgrades Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research upgraded Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.
Sysco Stock Down 1.2 %
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Sysco by 185.5% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 23.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sysco by 123.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
