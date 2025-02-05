Sylvest Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 456,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 284,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 36,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $100.42 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

