SYM FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Czech National Bank increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE XOM opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

