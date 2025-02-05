Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 26.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,923,000 after buying an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Synopsys by 120.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after acquiring an additional 267,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Synopsys by 32.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $523.88 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.67.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

