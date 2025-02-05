Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Sysco has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,480. This represents a 26.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 119,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 479,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

