Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $20,290,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO stock opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.