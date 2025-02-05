Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,434 shares of company stock valued at $785,137. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

