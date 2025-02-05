Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

TRNO opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.