Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.65.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.31.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

