Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Tesla stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

