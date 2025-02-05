Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Tesla by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.7% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,386 shares of company stock valued at $196,305,796 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.