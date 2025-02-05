Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 565,270 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,892,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Tesla by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 20.7% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $31,548,461.84. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,386 shares of company stock worth $196,305,796. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $392.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.26, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.65. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.