The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Boeing by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $213.77. The company has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.02.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

