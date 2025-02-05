The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,136.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 52,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 47,926 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,300. The trade was a 32.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

