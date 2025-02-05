Timken (NYSE:TKR) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $78.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. Timken has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,895,606.15. This trade represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.