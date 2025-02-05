Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Titan International Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.48 million, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

