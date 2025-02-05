Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,087 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

