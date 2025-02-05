Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 119 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 573,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after buying an additional 536,389 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,739,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,800.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 123,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,212,000 after buying an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $2,571,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. This trade represents a 54.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,145. This represents a 33.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $210.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

