Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 158 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,725,000 after purchasing an additional 527,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,037,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,216,000 after buying an additional 190,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in M&T Bank by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 599,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,871,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $197.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.31 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.31.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at $596,696.70. This represents a 63.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,397 shares of company stock worth $6,379,459. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.68.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

