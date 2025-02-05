Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 194 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH stock opened at $315.46 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.18.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

