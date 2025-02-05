Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 408 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13,498.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 283,201 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 71,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $203.73 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day moving average is $187.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

