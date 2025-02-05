Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 415 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $180.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock worth $5,573,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

