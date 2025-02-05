Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 448 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $86.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

