Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 448 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $6,958,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,618 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $307,312.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,740.44. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,041,053 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ZM stock opened at $86.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

