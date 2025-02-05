Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 82 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

