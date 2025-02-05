Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 44,205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,710 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,387,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 964,737 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in FOX by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,174,000 after acquiring an additional 919,883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in FOX by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,367,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,022,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in FOX by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 389,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 276,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.