Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 46.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 4.3 %

MOS stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.