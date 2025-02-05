Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CyberArk Software by 506.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $376.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.09. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.09 and a fifty-two week high of $378.78. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.42 and a beta of 1.15.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

