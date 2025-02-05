Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 226.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.57. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

