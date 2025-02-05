Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 664,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 199.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 115,720 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $21,787,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.93 and a 200 day moving average of $218.20.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

