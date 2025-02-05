Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 38 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,149.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,056.87. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,438.08 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.