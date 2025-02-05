Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 485 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

