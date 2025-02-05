Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 594 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Albemarle by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Albemarle by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Albemarle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $143.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

