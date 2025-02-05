Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 643 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

View Our Latest Report on STT

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.