Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 667 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

