Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,825,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 696.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,876,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.9 %

INVH stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

